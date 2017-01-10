Chicago playing KAS

Photo: KelownaActorsStudio.com

Girls, guns, glitz and glamour hit the Kelowna Actors Studio stage with the multi Tony Award winning Broadway musical Chicago February 8 to 26, 2017.

This record-breaking smash hit stars Kelowna Actors Studio favourite Lyndsey Wong (Morticia,The Addams Family - Musical; Mdme Thenardier, Les Miserables), as Velma Kelly, the seductive night club singer turned murderess and darling of the press.

Set amidst the glittering decadence of the 1920s, Chicago also stars dance veteran Siobhan Barker (Miss Smythe, Mary Poppins) as Roxie Hart, a housewife who spends her nights jazzing it up in clubs while dreaming of a life on the stage and subsequently murdering her lover. Miss Barker is a graduate of the Canadian College of Performing Arts and has danced for The Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Ballet Kelowna.

Delphine Litke (Mrs. Brill, Mary Poppins; Baroness Bomburst, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), stars as Matron “Mama” Morton, keeper of the jailhouse keys and Casey Easton (John Utterson, Jekyll & Hyde - The Musical; Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy Flynn, the slick lawyer who razzles the court and dazzles the press to free his guilty clients.

The sizzling tale of corruption and celebrity, inspired by the sensationalized trials of 1920’s Chicago, has John Kander music, lyrics by Fred Ebb, choreography inspired by Bob Fosse…. And all that Jazz!

Darren Scuffi (Francis, Forever Plaid) is Amos, aka Mr. Cellophane, Roxie’s husband who agrees to take the blame for her violent crime.

Helming the Kelowna Actors Studio production is award winning director Randy Leslie. Randy’s career, both on the stage and behind the scenes has included many musical dramas and comedies. His latest work was the sellout productions of The Rocky Horror Show and A Christmas Story - The Musical.

Mr. Leslie is joined by award winning musical director Roslyn Frantz and choreographer Jennifer Davies.

Chicago is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history having run for 20 years and is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Chicago has become a worldwide phenomenon with productions in 24 countries and 11 languages since 1996. The record-breaking London production of Chicago continues to hold the record as the longest-running American musical in West End history. Chicago is also rated as one of the top shows, Kelowna Actors Studio audiences requested to see on stage.

Don’t miss the sexy, musical extravaganza that features one show-stopping number after another, including All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle and When You’re Good to Mama.

Chicago - The Musical is just one of several Main Stage productions planned for the 2016/17 Season including Anne of Green Gables (Apr. 19-May 7), The Great Gatsby (May 31-June17), The Glass Menagerie (July 5-22) and Billy Elliot (July 27-Aug.5)

Also, with the opening of Chicago - The Musical will be the exciting 2017/18 Season Announcement.

Performances run Wednesday to Sunday with a Saturday Matinee. Tickets are available including a 3-course plated dinner, dessert or as show only. For more information on this production or our upcoming season or classes please call KelownaTickets at 250-862-2867 or visit www.KelownaActorsStudio.com.