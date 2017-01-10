Cod Gone Wild in Vernon

Photo: CodGoneWild.com

There is always lots of excitement surrounding Vernon Winter Carnival’s Irish Pub Night, hosted by Vernon’s own modern Celtic band Cod Gone Wild. Tickets are usually hard to come by and this year with the debut of three new musicians to the band, fans and followers are excited to catch the new line-up. Vernon will get the first opportunity to hear the new incarnation of the popular group on February 4th, as the Cods embrace the carnival theme and transform the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium into a truly “Canadian” Irish Pub.

“Change in the music industry is one of the only things you can absolutely count on. That being said, I believe that with any change comes great opportunity, if you have a positive outlook,” says band founder and resident Newfoundlander Andrew Mercer. “The goal was set at the end of the summer to have a band in place to debut

at Irish Pub Night in Vernon and I am thrilled to welcome the very talented David Mihal (drums, percussion), Sean Bray (electric guitar, mandolin, vocals), and Martyn Jones (bass, vocals),” Mercer continues.

With the addition of these veteran musicians, Mercer and fiddler Susan Aylard, plan to continue to modernize East Coast/Newfoundland/Celtic music and spread the joy and uplifting rhythms of Celtic music across the country and around the world. The new-look band will make its debut in one of the places where it all began, five years ago at the Vernon Winter Carnival. In order to focus on and highlight the music, the band has decided not to run the traditional ugly stick contest this year and instead have decided to perform three one hour sets of music to keep the party going all evening long!

Tickets for the February 4th event are $20 in advance/$25 at the door and are available at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office (3401, 35th Avenue) or on-line at www.vernonwintercarnival.com. Doors open for the event at 7:30 pm and music begins at 8:30 pm. Must be 19 year of age or older. Cash bar.



For more information, visit www.codgonewild.com or contact Andrew at [email protected]