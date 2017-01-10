Pitt and Jolie 'united'

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to act as a "united front" in their divorce and custody battle, for the sake of their children.

The former couple are parents to six children together, and have been involved in a legal fight over who will have custody, as well as details of their divorce, since announcing their split in September. But now the exes have released a joint statement explaining they have reached an agreement to keep all further details of their legal battles private, by using a private judge to conduct their business.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

It is the first joint statement Brad and Angelina have released since their split was confirmed.

The former pair first reached a settlement over the custody of their six children in November. Details of the deal soon leaked, revealing Angelina would have primary care of the kids and he was allowed visitation only under the supervision of a therapist.

A judge signed off on their settlement in December and days later, Allied star Brad filed an emergency motion to seal all documents related to their case, claiming the disclosure of details could cause their children harm, but a judge declined to address it on an emergency basis.

The 53-year-old filed a regular motion later that month and it was later revealed that Angelina had agreed the family's business should be kept private and is onboard with sealing all papers and all future information related to the ongoing court case from public view.