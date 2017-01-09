37392

Entertainment  

Sheeran gets speeding ticket

- | Story: 185503

Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding near his hometown in Suffolk, England.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has admitted he was issued a ticket because he was doing 70 miles per hour on a local road that had recently been changed from 70 to 60 miles per hour, and he didn't know so was caught out.

His father found out about the speeding ticket before he did and Ed confessed he was bracing himself for a scolding.

"My dad was the one that found out about it and I thought he'd go mental, but he was super chill," he said, according to The Sun newspaper. "He knows the road and he knows that it gets a lot of people making the same mistake... It was a local road and they changed it from 70 to 60 the week before and I didn't know."

He was fined for the mistake and given penalty points on his driving licence.

The 25-year-old recently made reference to driving recklessly in one of his new singles, Castle on the Hill, in which he sings about "driving at 90 down those country lanes".

The lyric prompted Sgt. Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, to issue a warning on Twitter.

"#DriveToArrive @edsheeran... Know you want to get home but please down on #SuffolkRoads #WelcomeBackEd #DrivingAt90 #CastleOnTheHill," he tweeted.

The British singer made his musical comeback on Friday (06Jan17) with the release of two singles, including Shape Of You, both of which are predicted to reach the top spots of the U.K. singles chart. He will break a chart record on Friday (13Jan17) if he manages to take the number one and two positions by becoming the first artist to do so with two new tracks.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

slider

Best of Seven Avocado

Galleries
Here at The Tango, we love Avocado! Maybe you do too? Vote for your favourite dish below!
brad_pitt_greeted_with_applause_for_surprise_golden_globes_appearance.jpg
Brad Pitt greeted with applause for surprise Golden Globes appearance
Showbiz
Brad Pitt was greeted by rapturous applause as he made a surprise...
Cowboy lassos escaped calf from hood of cop cruiser
Cowboy lassos escaped calf from hood of cop cruiser
Must Watch
He’s a cowboy, on a steel horse he rides…
How to clear a road without a snowplow
How to clear a road without a snowplow
Must Watch
When you live in Northern Ontario, you know all the tricks about...


38068
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada