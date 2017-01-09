Photo: All rights reserved. La La Land is golden at the Globes

La La Land was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night after scoring seven top honors at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film picked up all seven trophies it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honors for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The magical movie swept all the non-drama categories, leaving Fences, Elle, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Nocturnal Animals to share the drama wins.

Each film picked up an award each, with Moonlight landing Best Picture.

The Night Manager was the big TV winner, picking up three awards, including acting honors for co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, while The People Vs O.J. Simpson and Atlanta were double winners.