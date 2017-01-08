37392
"Moonlight" voted best pic

The National Society of Film Critics has voted "Moonlight" the best picture of 2016.

Society members who gathered Saturday at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York also gave Barry Jenkins the best director award for the film.

The movie is a coming-of-age tale about a young, gay, black kid growing up in a poor, drug-ridden neighbourhood of Miami.

The critics also passed out best acting awards to Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea" and Isabelle Huppert for both "Elle" and "Things to Come."

Best supporting actor and actress are Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight" and Michelle Williams in "Manchester by the Sea."

