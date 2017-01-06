37392

Trump slams Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest victim of a Donald Trump Twitter attack. The president-elect took time Friday to note that the Terminator star was "swamped" in his Celebrity Apprentice debut "by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT."

"So much for being a movie star," Trump tweeted, continuing: "But who cares, he supported Kasich and Hillary."

Schwarzenegger tweeted back, urging Trump to work as hard for the American people as he did for his ratings.

Trump is right about the ratings, using the comparison he set up. His Jan. 4, 2004 debut on the reality show drew 18.49 million viewers, and Schwarzenegger's Monday bow as host was seen by 4.95 million. That's a 73 per cent drop, according to the Nielsen company.

Two things are important to note: television shows almost always fade in popularity with time, and live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world.

The first episode of Trump's last season on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015 was seen by 6.81 million, down 63 per cent from his own debut 11 years earlier, Nielsen said. For all television shows, viewership this season is off 23 per cent from the 2003-04 season.

