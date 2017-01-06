Duff is no good at dating

Singer/actress Hilary Duff is a terrible dater.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star briefly romanced trainer Jason Walsh last year, going public with her first official relationship since splitting from ex-husband Mike Comrie in October, but it was doomed and by the end of November, the couple had called it quits.

Now Hilary has opened up about her failed love life, insisting finding a new man isn't a top priority for 2017.

"I've never been a good dater," she tells Cosmopolitan magazine. "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."

Instead, Hilary is focused on raising her four-year-old son Luca with former ice hockey player Mike, who she has remained close to since their split in 2014, after three years of marriage.

And the star, who finalized her divorce a year ago (Jan16), insists things between the exes couldn't be better.

"Mike's amazing," she gushes. "We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."

Hilary will mark an age milestone in September when she turns 30, and the former Disney star is eager to adopt a more relaxed approach to her life and career moving forward.

"I think I'm a pretty confident person," she says. "I've had a career for a long time, but I've put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I'm like, 'Am I doing enough?'

"Everyone I've talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I'm looking forward to that."