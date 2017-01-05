38252
Cathy Jones in Penticton

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is proud to present Cathy Jones (star of This Hour Has 22 Minutes) in Stranger to Hard Work.  This will be our first official fundraiser for 2017 with proceeds going towards the 1st annual State of the Arts Penticton Arts and Culture Festival next September.

Cathy Jones will bring her comic wit to the Cleland Theater stage on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017.  ‘Stanger to Hard Work’ is written and performed by Jones and explores topics like aging and mental illness in a way that only comedy can.  This is a humorous look at lessons learned through Jones’ life and is sure to touch the hearts and minds of her audience

There is also a ‘mix and mingle’ after the show for an opportunity to shake hands with Cathy Jones!

Wed, 1 February 2017 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 

Adult Content

Tickets $48 available now at the Leir House on 220 Manor Park Avenue and online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cathy-jones-stranger-to-hard-work-tickets-29424257747

Anyone can become a member of the Penticton Arts Council by registering in person at the Leir House (220 Manor Park Avenue) during office hours, or by visiting their website online at www.PentictonArtsCouncil.com

