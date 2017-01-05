Uptown 10 in Vernon

38252
Uptown 10 will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, January 14th at 8 PM. With over 500 years of combined experience between them, they form a high-impact dance machine capable of blasting out any style of music with heart, soul & raw energy!

Rock & Country coursing through their veins, Jazz & Blues pounding in their hearts, and Funk & Soul pulsing through their toes, The Uptown 10 are ready for action. Their extensive and exciting song list includes such favourites as: Uptown Funk, Moves Like Jagger, You Should Be Dancin’, Sir Duke, Dancing in the Streets, Shake Your Booty, Get Down Tonight, and plenty of James Brown songs to keep you hopping!

The Uptown10 features: Sandi Descher (Vocals), Julie Masi (Vocals), Steve Soucy (Keyboards & Vocals), Mark Anthony Larmand (Guitar & Vocals), Mic Fic (Bass & Vocals), Scott Gamble (Drums & Vocals), Mike Schell (Trumpet & Vocals), Dean Bates (Alto/Tenor Sax, Flute & Vocals), Chris Manuel (Trombone & Vocals) and Gordie Frie (Baritone/Tenor Sax & Vocals).

Doors open at 7:15 PM. CASH ONLY BAR ON SITE. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. Members receive 10% off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

