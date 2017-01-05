Rare piano concert at RCA

Photo: RotaryCentreForTheArts.com

Start the New Year with a rare splash of culture. Acclaimed Canadian classical pianist Sarah Hagen has wowed audiences live in concert halls and over the airwaves throughout North America and Europe.

Winner of the Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition, Sarah performed solo at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in May 2013. In 2015 she was voted Touring Artist of the Year by the BC Touring Council. Her debut solo album, Glass House Dancing, was nominated for Classical Recording of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards. A regular on CBC Radio, Sarah has been heard on CBC Radio 2’s In Concert in a live recording with violinist Joan Blackman and cellist Ariel Barnes, and was featured in a live recording and discussion of Schumann’s Papillons on CBC Radio One’s North by Northwest.

Sarah has performed with cellist Phillip Hansen, violinist Robert Uchida, tenor Benjamin Butterfield, Trio Accord, Ballet Victoria, the Emily Carr String Quartet, among many others, and has appeared as soloist with the Victoria Symphony, the Kitchener- Waterloo Symphony, the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, and the Symphony Orchestra of the Pacific.

Known for interpretations that exude passion and expressiveness, Sarah is performing Rachmaninoff’s complete Preludes Opus 32. This powerful, undiluted set of thirteen preludes was composed in 1910 and displays Rachmaninoff's trademark blend of big-hearted lyricism and steely fingered virtuosity. Rachmaninoff was quoted saying that this was his personal favorite among his preludes. Sarah describes the performance “incredibly challenging” but is excited to take it on because the preludes are rarely performed as a complete set, and even more rarely performed by women.

On January 19, Sarah takes listeners on a beautiful musical journey followed by an insightful artist talk back, all for the low price of just $30 (senior and student discounts apply). Tickets are available at the RCA Box Office, online at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com, or by calling 250-717-5304.