37392
37675

Entertainment  

Rare piano concert at RCA

- | Story: 185207

Start the New Year with a rare splash of culture.  Acclaimed Canadian classical pianist Sarah Hagen has wowed audiences live in concert halls and over the airwaves throughout North America and Europe.

Winner of the Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition, Sarah performed solo at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in May 2013.  In 2015 she was voted Touring Artist of the Year by the BC Touring Council.  Her debut solo album, Glass House Dancing, was nominated for Classical Recording of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards.  A regular on CBC Radio, Sarah has been heard on CBC Radio 2’s In Concert in a live recording with violinist Joan Blackman and cellist Ariel Barnes, and was featured in a live recording and discussion of Schumann’s Papillons on CBC Radio One’s North by Northwest.

Sarah has performed with cellist Phillip Hansen, violinist Robert Uchida, tenor Benjamin Butterfield, Trio Accord, Ballet Victoria, the Emily Carr String Quartet, among many others, and has appeared as soloist with the Victoria Symphony, the Kitchener- Waterloo Symphony, the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, and the Symphony Orchestra of the Pacific.

Known for interpretations that exude passion and expressiveness, Sarah is performing Rachmaninoff’s complete Preludes Opus 32.  This powerful, undiluted set of thirteen preludes was composed in 1910 and displays Rachmaninoff's trademark blend of big-hearted lyricism and steely fingered virtuosity.  Rachmaninoff was quoted saying that this was his personal favorite among his preludes.  Sarah describes the performance “incredibly challenging” but is excited to take it on because the preludes are rarely performed as a complete set, and even more rarely performed by women.

On January 19, Sarah takes listeners on a beautiful musical journey followed by an insightful artist talk back, all for the low price of just $30 (senior and student discounts apply).  Tickets are available at the RCA Box Office, online at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com, or by calling 250-717-5304.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



37351
36358