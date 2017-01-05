38252
37620

Entertainment  

Paris Jackson celebrates

- | Story: 185195

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris took to social media to celebrate her mom Debbie Rowe completing her cancer treatment.

It was confirmed in July that the pop icon's ex-wife was battling breast cancer, and her 18-year-old daughter reached out to her estranged mum to support her as she went through treatment, which included chemotherapy.

On Tuesday (03Jan17) Paris, Debbie's second child with Michael, announced Debbie had finished her last round for chemotherapy by posting a picture of a smiling Debbie in a hospital chair holding a sign which reads, "Chemo done!"

In the Instagram caption, Paris praised her mum by writing, "my bada*s mom, kicking (sic) butt n takin names. ain't she **kin fabulous????"

Back in October Paris posted a sweet snap showing her kissing her mother's bare head as she underwent treatment and wrote, "I'm a fighter because she's a fighter. Love you mom," and Debbie, 58, gave a rare interview that month in which she revealed her health issues had made them closer than ever.

"She's amazing," Debbie said. "She's been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, (it) took her 30 seconds (to reach out) when she found out.

"For her to kiss my bald head... (Her love) is pretty unconditional... I can't tell you how much I love her. We go for sushi, we talk about music, and we text all the time."

The nurse was married to the King of Pop between 1996 and 1999 and is also mother to Paris' older brother Prince Michael. Following their divorce, Michael raised the children and Paris only reconnected with her mother after his death in 2009.

The teenager reportedly cut off all contact with Debbie a year before her diagnosis due to her mother's tough disciplinarian ways.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38056


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


37582
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada