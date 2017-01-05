Nicki Minaj confirms split

Photo: All rights reserved. Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek Mill.

The Starships singer fuelled rumours she had parted ways with the hip hop star in December when she quoted lyrics from Beyonce's 2011 song Best Thing I Never Had on Instagram, writing, "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out."

Shortly after, fans noticed Meek, who was first linked to Nicki in late 2014, had deleted his Instagram account.

Nicki has now confirmed that they are no longer together while also teasing the release of the follow-up her 2014 album The Pinkprint.

"To confirm, yes I am single," she tweeted. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."

Nicki sparked engagement rumors twice during 2015 when she showed off large sparklers Meek had bought for her on social media, but the pair denied the news both times. After the second instance, she told Billboard in December they weren't engaged but "he said he would like to give me three rings before we get married."

She also told Complex magazine in 2014 she wanted to become a mother but was waiting until she got married.

The former couple started looking for houses together in late 2015 but their plans were put on hold when Meek was found guilty of violating his probation in December and sentenced to house arrest, which ended in June. In August of that year it was reported they had finally moved in together into a nine-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills.

Before her romance with Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, she was with Safaree Samuels for 11 years until late 2014.