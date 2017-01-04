37392

Entertainment  

Alfie Zappacosta in Kelowna

- | Story: 185146

Multi Juno award and American Music Award winner Alfie Zappacosta comes to perform in Kelowna, February 3rd, 8pm, at The Kelowna Forum, 1317 Ethel Street.
 
Over his 40 year career, Alfie Zappacosta has becomes known as one of Canada’s best singers with award-winning songwriting skills! He brings his catalogue of music which includes the hits “Passion”, “Nothing Can Stand In Your Way” (written with David Foster) and “Overload” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack and more.

Tickets available: via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alfie-zappacosta-tickets-30107009877?aff=es2
www.zappacosta.ca , Wentworth Music in Kelowna, or at the door! $30.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740

Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017

Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
debra_messing_quashes_will_grace_revival_rumors.jpg
Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors
Showbiz
Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37912



36800
36358