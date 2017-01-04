Alfie Zappacosta in Kelowna

Photo: Zappacosta.ca

Multi Juno award and American Music Award winner Alfie Zappacosta comes to perform in Kelowna, February 3rd, 8pm, at The Kelowna Forum, 1317 Ethel Street.



Over his 40 year career, Alfie Zappacosta has becomes known as one of Canada’s best singers with award-winning songwriting skills! He brings his catalogue of music which includes the hits “Passion”, “Nothing Can Stand In Your Way” (written with David Foster) and “Overload” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack and more.

Tickets available: via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alfie-zappacosta-tickets-30107009877?aff=es2

www.zappacosta.ca , Wentworth Music in Kelowna, or at the door! $30.