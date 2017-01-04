Heather Locklear rehab?

37392
Actress Heather Locklear is "taking steps" to better her life amid reports suggesting she is seeking help in a rehabilitation facility.

The former Melrose Place star has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past, and in 2008, she sought help at a treatment centre in Arizona as she battled depression and anxiety.

She hit headlines this week (begs02Jan17) amid speculation she was starting 2017 under doctors' care, and now Heather has spoken out about the claims, admitting she is working to overcome "certain issues".

The 55-year-old, who shares 19-year-old daughter Ava with her ex-husband Richie Sambora, does not mention rehab outright, but simply states to People.com, "I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life.

"Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."

If the treatment speculation is true, it will be Locklear's fifth stint in rehab.

More recently, she completed a 30-day stay at an in-patient program in 2010 after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run case. The charges were subsequently dropped.

She was also hospitalized in 2012 after her sister reportedly called emergency services to the star's California home. Locklear was rumored to have mixed prescription drugs and alcohol, prompting her to spend a night under medical care before she was deemed well enough to be discharged.

No further details about what caused the health emergency were released at the time, but a hospital spokesperson later insisted the actress' spirits were "very good" and denied unfounded claims suggesting she had attempted to take her own life.

"Her parents wanted her fans to know this was not a suicide attempt and that she's doing really well and very good," the representative added.

