Jolie to seal documents

Photo: All rights reserved. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has reportedly agreed to seal documents relating to her divorce and custody case with Brad Pitt following his requests.

The Inglourious Basterds star split from Angelina in September and they reached a settlement over the custody of their six children in November. Details of the deal soon leaked, revealing Angelina would have primary care of the kids and he was allowed visitation only under the supervision of a therapist.

A judge signed off on their settlement in December and days later, Brad filed an emergency motion to seal all documents related to their case, claiming the disclosure of details could cause their children harm, but a judge declined to address it on an emergency basis.

The 53-year-old filed a regular motion later that month (Dec16) and it has now been reportedly been revealed in new documents that Angelina has agreed the family's business should be kept private and is onboard with sealing all papers and all future information related to the ongoing court case from public view, according to TMZ.com.

In the most recent papers Brad's attorneys claimed the actress "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest" by making public the names of their therapists.

Her lawyer Laura Wasser hit back in her own papers, obtained by TMZ, claiming the actor is trying to "deflect from (his) own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties' children," and he's "terrified that the public will learn the truth."

She also added, "There is little doubt that (Brad) would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI ) and the Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS) into allegation of abuse."

The FBI and DCFS probed claims of an altercation between Brad and teenage son Maddox on a private flight but FBI agents filed no charges and they closed the investigation, while DCFS officials cleared him of child abuse allegations.