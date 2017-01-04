Drake awards nominations

Photo: All rights reserved. Drake

Drake leads the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12 nods.

The Canadian musician's potential wins include Song of the Year for One Dance featuring Wizkid and Kyla Reid, Male Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for both One Dance and Controlla.

Facing him in the first category is Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling, Stressed Out by twenty one pilots, Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul and Closer by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are his competition for Male Artist of the Year, while Panda by Desiigner, All The Way Up by Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared, and For Free by DJ Khaled, also featuring Drake, fill the rest of the Hip-Hop group.

The Chainsmokers clocked an impressive 11 nominations, adding the likes of Dance Song of the Year for Closer, Best New Pop Artist and Producer of the Year to their Song of the Year nod.

Other artists who have scooped multiple nominations include Beyonce and Rihanna, both up for R&B Artist of the Year among others, and Ariana Grande, whose nominations include Female Artist of the Year, in which she's up against Umbrella singer Rihanna.

So far only Bruno Mars has been announced as a performer at the show, which takes place on 5 March 2017 at The Forum in Los Angeles.