Photo: Melcor.ca

This Sunday, January 8, 2016 from 12-2pm Melcor Developments Ltd. is hosting the 5th Annual Rockets Skate at the new community rink at BlueSky at Black Mountain at 575 Black Mountain Drive.

The Kelowna Minor Hockey ATOM team “Kelowna Sharks” video submission won the coveted day of skating for their team with the Kelowna Rockets.

The day starts out with a practice and ends up in an ultimate good ole hockey game where the ATOM team usually prevails after much effort of racing through the legs of the towering Rockets.

Melcor Developments Ltd. provides hotdogs and drinks at their outdoor Community Rink at BlueSky with all donations going to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign. If it’s cold, you can roast marshmallows on the campfire or the Grill is open for hot toddies and soup.