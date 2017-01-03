37392
37849

Entertainment  

Mark Hamill pens farewell

- | Story: 184969

Mark Hamill has bid farewell to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher in an emotional goodbye letter.

The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the franchise opposite Carrie's iconic Princess Leia, penned a tribute to the actress, who died last month (Dec16), for The Hollywood Reporter.

Remembering their time together, Mark explained that getting Carrie to laugh was like a "badge of honor".

"She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life. She had an Auntie Mame quality to her. I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set," he wrote, before recalling a hilarious incident while they filmed 1980 movie Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

"Once at lunchtime she said, 'You should try on my jumpsuit.' I said, 'The one-piece white jumpsuit? You're what, 5'2"? I'll never get in!' She said, 'Just try.' I put on that Princess Leia zipper jump suit and it was so tight I looked like a Vegas lounge singer," Mark continued. "If that wasn't ridiculous enough, she had me put on one of those bald cap masks with the Bozo hair and glasses and nose and then she walked me around the back lot."

Mark and Carrie starred as brother and sister on screen in three original movies in the franchise, before reprising their roles in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Acting alongside the actress, who passed away aged 60, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, was a hugely enjoyable experience for Mark, who considered Carrie "family".

"I'm grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies," he concluded. "I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other.

"We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other's guts. 'I'm not speaking to you, you're such a judgmental, royal brat!' We went through it all. It's like we were a family."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Sidney Crosby footwork

Sidney Crosby footwork

Galleries
How many times do you see a Crosby highlight and say, “Really? That was pretty lucky…” I bet it wasn’t. It...
thetango-tattuesday-1230201632
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
If you enjoy girls with tattoo’s, you’re welcome.
thetango-tattuesday-1230201642
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
We’ll have a fresh themed Tattuesday next week!
Japanese model being professional
Japanese model being professional
Must Watch
Most likely your first question is “Why wouldn’t he...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


38164
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37912



37377