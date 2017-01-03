George Michael's suicide?

37392
George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has appeared to allege the singer committed suicide in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Fawaz found the Careless Whisper singer dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16). And on New Year's Day (01Jan17), Fawaz posted several messages on the social media site claiming that his partner had taken his own life.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed," the messages read. "We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

As WENN went to press, the Twitter account had been disabled and it is unclear whether the tweets were from Fawaz, who had dated Michael since 2012, or the work of a hacker.

However, the messages came from the same account that had tweeted after Michael's death: "ITs (sic) a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."

Michael's representative stated that the singer had died of heart failure in a statement after his death. A post-mortem was carried out on Friday (30Dec16) but the results were inconclusive, with a statement from Thames Valley Police revealing further tests will now be carried out to determine why the pop icon died.

"The cause of (Michael's) death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement, obtained by the Press Association, read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will now prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Following Michael's death, a host of famous faces came forward to pay tribute to the former Wham! star, including Elton John and Britney Spears.

