36177
36358

Entertainment  

Seacrest stuck in elevator

- | Story: 184862

TV host Ryan Seacrest says he and about five other people got stuck in a Times Square elevator before an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" and were rescued by firefighters.

The host of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" was heading up to the crystal ball on Friday morning when the elevator got stuck. He posted short videos from the elevator on Twitter. The group made phone calls and joked about broadcasting from the space if necessary.

About 35 minutes after Seacrest's initial post he sent a video of a grinning New York firefighter prying open the elevator doors to cheers. Seacrest and the others thanked the firefighters and walked out.

The annual show rings in the New Year among hundreds of thousands of Times Square revelers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Adding the Windows music to a roller coaster

Adding the Windows music to a roller coaster

Must Watch
Someone added in the Windows startup and shutdown music every time this guy passed out and woke up on this roller coaster.
Horoscope
Horoscope: Jan. 1-7
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs Sift through the niceties of any speeches...
thetango-dailydose-1229201689
Daily Dose – January 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Happy New Year friends!
thetango-dailydose-1229201699
Daily Dose – January 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Hope you had an awesome New Years Eve!


35168
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
35309


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


38166
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37912



37891
36358