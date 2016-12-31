37392
37262

Entertainment  

George, Vince clash

- | Story: 184827

Boy George and rocker Vince Neil clashed in the studio while filming reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice over the former Motley Crue star's drinking.

The Culture Club singer, who is a recovering drug addict, took exception to Neil's boozing as they attempted to record a new song as part of a challenge for the show, which debuts next week, and he let new Apprentice boss Arnold Schwarzenegger know just how he felt in a new clip.

"I was complaining about him drinking in the studio," the Karma Chameleon star told Arnie. "I just didn't want to be around that."

His outburst prompted a quick response from Neil, who fired back, saying: "I'm way over 21."

The odd couple will be joined on the new show by comedian Jon Lovitz, singer Carnie Wilson, and former football stars Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams, among others.

Schwarzenegger replaces Donald Trump as the show's host. Trump stepped down during his run for president.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet

Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet

Must Watch
After the year we’ve had I really wasn’t expecting something so heartwarming.
victoria_beckham_slammed_by_politicians_for_betraying_britains_honours_system.jpg
Victoria Beckham slammed by politicians for ‘betraying’ Britain’s honours system
Music
Victoria Beckham has been accused of "discrediting"
How Star Wars should’ve ended
How Star Wars should’ve ended
Must Watch
With all the excitement of Rogue One in theatres, here’s a...
thetango-dailydose-1229201669
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016
Daily Dose
FINALLY! 2016 is just about over! Oh, and there’s pizza in...


37777
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963



38138