George, Vince clash

Boy George and rocker Vince Neil clashed in the studio while filming reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice over the former Motley Crue star's drinking.

The Culture Club singer, who is a recovering drug addict, took exception to Neil's boozing as they attempted to record a new song as part of a challenge for the show, which debuts next week, and he let new Apprentice boss Arnold Schwarzenegger know just how he felt in a new clip.

"I was complaining about him drinking in the studio," the Karma Chameleon star told Arnie. "I just didn't want to be around that."

His outburst prompted a quick response from Neil, who fired back, saying: "I'm way over 21."

The odd couple will be joined on the new show by comedian Jon Lovitz, singer Carnie Wilson, and former football stars Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams, among others.

Schwarzenegger replaces Donald Trump as the show's host. Trump stepped down during his run for president.