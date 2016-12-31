Sia files for divorce

37815
Sia has ended 2016 by filing for divorce to officially end her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang.

The Australian singer/songwriter and her now-estranged partner announced the news they had split in a statement on Dec. 7, insisting they are "dedicated to remaining friends."

And now Sia has filed documents in Los Angeles, calling for an end to the two-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The brief statement from the couple, released following their split read: "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple."

The Chandelier hitmaker, real name Sia Furler, wed filmmaker Lang at her Palm Springs, Calif., home in August, 2014, just two months after the couple became engaged.

During their time together Sia and Lang started work on a documentary together through his production company Pictures, Pictures. The Untitled Sia Documentary Project was created to give fans a chance to observe never-before-seen aspects of the singer's life. Sia was down to direct the film.

The star also helped fund her husband's golf documentary after a crowdfunding campaign helped him raise $50,000 towards filming costs. She offered fans personal performances and new music in exchange for donations to fund the project, Be the Ball - a film about golf meditation techniques.

News of the couple's marriage split came a day after Sia scored three 2017 Grammy nominations, one for her Zootopia song Try Everything, and two for her latest album, This Is Acting.

