Local Musicians donate

Photo: Contributed

Schell Shock Ent Inc & TCB Rock & Roll Legends have teamed up with Local touring international musician Marty Edwards, to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Edwards who is a world renowned Kenny Rogers Tribute artist, brought long time friend and Dolly Parton tribute artist, Wendy Engler to the Okanagan to perform. Dubbed the "Together again tour " The Ultimate Tribute .

After Marty's Cancer scare this past January, Marty's career was uncertain. After early detection and surgery, Edwards is now back doing what he loves best , performing on stages around the world .

The 4 show Okanagan tour performed in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops to capacity crowds, and raised $3658.00 for the BC Cancer Foundation.