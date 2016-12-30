37392
Entertainment  

Local Musicians donate

Schell Shock Ent Inc & TCB Rock & Roll Legends have teamed up with Local  touring international musician Marty Edwards,  to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Edwards who is a world renowned Kenny Rogers Tribute artist,  brought long time friend and Dolly Parton tribute artist, Wendy Engler to the Okanagan to perform. Dubbed the "Together again tour " The Ultimate Tribute .

After Marty's Cancer scare this past January, Marty's career was uncertain. After early detection and surgery, Edwards is now back doing what he loves best , performing on stages around the world .

The 4 show Okanagan tour performed in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops to capacity crowds, and raised $3658.00 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

