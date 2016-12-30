Sheen blasts media

Photo: All rights reserved. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has slammed the media for weighing in on his Twitter message to God, in which he appeared to wish death upon U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The former Two and a Half Men star took to social media late on Wednesday (28Dec16) and seemingly made reference to the string of celebrity deaths this year, the latest being the loss of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and her actress mother Debbie Reynolds on Tuesday (27Dec16) and Wednesday, respectively.

He wrote, "Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!"

He pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter page, and while it was 'favorited' by thousands of followers, it also prompted a backlash from conservative users, who attacked Sheen for his morbid message.

Now the actor has responded to the controversy with a rambling note online, insisting his post wasn't intended for the public to weigh in on.

"The media's reaction to last night's tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart," he wrote on Thursday (29Dec16). "oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you."

Trump has yet to personally respond to Sheen's tweet, but among the star's most outspoken critics was conservative Fox News reporter Howie Kurtz.

He posted, "Charlie Sheen, after deaths of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds, tweets a plea to God for Trump to be next. This is sick. Should be condemned".

Remarking on Sheen's own troubled past with drugs, he added, "How did we reach a point where it's ok to wish death on someone over political differences? Charlie Sheen has led such an exemplary life?"