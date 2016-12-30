37815
36339

Entertainment  

Sheen blasts media

- | Story: 184743

Charlie Sheen has slammed the media for weighing in on his Twitter message to God, in which he appeared to wish death upon U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The former Two and a Half Men star took to social media late on Wednesday (28Dec16) and seemingly made reference to the string of celebrity deaths this year, the latest being the loss of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and her actress mother Debbie Reynolds on Tuesday (27Dec16) and Wednesday, respectively.

He wrote, "Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!"

He pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter page, and while it was 'favorited' by thousands of followers, it also prompted a backlash from conservative users, who attacked Sheen for his morbid message.

Now the actor has responded to the controversy with a rambling note online, insisting his post wasn't intended for the public to weigh in on.

"The media's reaction to last night's tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart," he wrote on Thursday (29Dec16). "oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you."

Trump has yet to personally respond to Sheen's tweet, but among the star's most outspoken critics was conservative Fox News reporter Howie Kurtz.

He posted, "Charlie Sheen, after deaths of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds, tweets a plea to God for Trump to be next. This is sick. Should be condemned".

Remarking on Sheen's own troubled past with drugs, he added, "How did we reach a point where it's ok to wish death on someone over political differences? Charlie Sheen has led such an exemplary life?"

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Teacher gets a new pair of shoes

Teacher gets a new pair of shoes

Must Watch
After this teacher complimented a student on his shoes, the whole class chipped in to get him the same pair for Christmas.
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
Must Watch
Dieter Michael Krone’s personal machine gun spews...
thetango-dailydose-1229201644
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016
Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37235