Michael's post-mortem

George Michael's cause of death is still unknown after the results of a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive".

The 53-year-old Careless Whisper singer was found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

A statement released by Thames Valley Police on Friday (30Dec16), revealed the results of Thursday's (29Dec16) post-mortem and stated that further tests will now be carried out to determine why the pop icon died.

"The cause of (Michael's) death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement, obtained by the Press Association read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will now prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

The singer's representative said in a statement announcing his death that George had died of heart failure.

After news broke of Michael's death tributes poured in from around the music world, with his friend and collaborator Elton John, Boy George, and Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley all expressing shock and sadness at his passing.

Fans also turned the entrance to the Faith singer's Oxfordshire home into an impromptu memorial, covering it with flowers and other tributes.

In addition to the 1980s pop idol's musical legacy, fans also remembered his astonishing capacity for philanthropy, with the singer's acts of generosity including secret gifts of money to those in need, allowing charitable organisations to benefit from song royalties and even staging a one-off concert for British nurses to thank those who had looked after his mother before her death in 1997.