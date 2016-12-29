Adele marriage rumors

Photo: All rights reserved. Adele

Adele has sparked speculation she is now a married woman after she was spotted wearing a gold wedding band on Wednesday (28Dec16).

It was rumored last month (Nov16) that the Hello hitmaker was planning to tie the knot with her partner of five years, Simon Konecki, in Los Angeles over the Christmas period, and on Wednesday, she fuelled speculation she has secretly got hitched by sporting a gold band on her ring finger.

The singer, 28, was pictured shopping at health food store Bristol Farms in Los Angeles in a low-key black dress, fedora and sunglasses and the gold band was a new addition to her ring finger, replacing the previous sparklers she wore there.

The couple reportedly got engaged in October and a source told The Mirror newspaper they would wed over Christmas so Simon's daughter from his first marriage can be a guest.

"The plan is to marry in LA. The wedding will be in one of the school holidays so Simon's daughter can attend," the source said. "It's looking like it will be Christmas, but they want to keep details under wraps.

"Adele is not even wearing her engagement ring. They're a private couple and only want their nearest and dearest there."

The couple are parents for four-year-old son Angelo and Adele has made it no secret she wants another baby and is planning to get pregnant once her tour is finished next year.

When she completed the U.S. leg of her tour, she told the audience, "Take me down, I'm off to have another baby!" and she had previously told fans in October that her womb was "starting to ache a little bit" now Angelo was growing up.

"It's like, 'Baby, baby, baby. Need a baby, need a baby!'" she joked.

The couple relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year while she went on tour.