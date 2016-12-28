Impromptu star for Fisher

Photo: Twitter

Fans seeking to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher have created an impromptu star for the actress on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Fisher fans took over a blank star on Hollywood Boulevard and used paste-on letters to spell out her name and the phrase "May the force be with you always." Candles and flowers surround the star.

Fisher did not have an official star on the Walk of Fame, but administrators of the Los Angeles tourist attraction are allowing the tribute temporarily to give fans a place to mourn.

There has also been a run on Fisher's books since the "Star Wars" actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

Fisher, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport.

Her most recent book, "The Princess Diarist," was on top of Amazon's list of bestselling books on Wednesday. "Wishful Drinking" and "Postcards From the Edge" were also in Amazon's top 10, with "Shockaholic" ranked as No. 57.