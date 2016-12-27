Britney Twitter death hoax

Photo: WENN

Britney Spears fans were given a shock Monday after she was targeted in an online death hoax.

The official Twitter account for Sony Music Global fell into the hands of hackers, who claimed the 35-year-old pop superstar had died.

"Britney spears is dead by accident!," read the first post. "We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney."

A follow-up tweet added, "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016".

The unauthorized messages have since been deleted, and Britney's manager, Adam Leber, has assured fans the singer is alive and well.

"Britney is fine and well," he told CNN, adding of the Sony Twitter posts, "I assume their account has been hacked. I haven't spoken to anyone... as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked...

"There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

Sony officials have since issued a statement confirming the unauthorized posts and apologizing to Spears for the security breach.

"Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised," reads a statement issued by firm representatives. "This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."