Rogue One tops for Xmas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has dominated North America's Christmas box office with a bumper $127.9 million take over the six-day holiday period.

The sci-fi blockbuster, starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn, remains at number one for a second consecutive week, bumping its total takings up to an impressive $318.1 million.

Rogue One, which serves as a prequel to the very first installment of the sci-fi franchise, 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, also continues to soar across the globe, boosting its worldwide total to $523.8 million.

New animated film Sing, which features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon, hits the high notes at two, but its opening draw of $76.7 million was no match for the force of Rogue One.

Meanwhile, there were disappointing starts for two other big releases: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence's Passengers launches into third place with a mediocre $30.4 million and Michael Fassbender's Assassin's Creed video game adaptation is new at four with $22.5 million.

Passengers, about two travelers on a space voyage to a distant planet who wake up 90 years too soon, failed to win over critics, but production officials at Sony Pictures are convinced the sci-fi romance, which cost $110 million to make, will perform well with older film fans over the remainder of the festive season.

"This trajectory will show the mettle of our film," Rory Bruer, Sony's worldwide distribution chief, told Variety.com. "The chemistry between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence is really resonating."

Comedy Why Him?, starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston, rounds out the new top five.