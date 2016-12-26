city
Monday, Dec 26
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
34948

Entertainment  

JLaw visits kids' hospital

- | Story: 184485

Jennifer Lawrence has visited the Norton Children's Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

The Courier-Journal reports the Oscar-winning actress visited the hospital's patients and staff on Christmas Eve.

The newspaper reported Lawrence, a Louisville native, has visited the hospital every year since 2013. But her visits are kept secret. Even some hospital staff members did not know about it. The hospital posted photos on social media showing Lawrence visiting with patients. Others posted their own social media photos, including showing Lawrence posing with a child dressed as a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In February, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Everything you need to know about planet Earth

Everything you need to know about planet Earth

Must Watch
Here’s where we live and why it exists.
Council approves mans application for a tank
Council approves mans application for a tank
Must Watch
Wish I had to money to buy a tank just for trolling purposes.
thetango-dailydose-1113201617
Daily Dose – December 26, 2016
Daily Dose
Looks like some kids had better Santa experiences than...
thetango-dailydose-1128201634
Daily Dose – December 26, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Only 364 days until next years family photos with Santa!


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada