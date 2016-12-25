city
George Michael dead at 53

Story: 184477

The music world has lost another icon.

Sources quoting his publicist say George Michael has died.

He was 53.

The British-born singer, songwriter and record producer died peacefully at his home on Christmas Day.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement released on The Hollywood Reporter.. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990 with the pop-duo Wham.

More details to come.

Earlier this year, music legends David Bowie, Prince and Natalie Cole all died this year.

