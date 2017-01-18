See the future here

Photo: Contributed

At the beginning of every new year, a load of hip, upcoming, and sometimes recycled style and decorating trends are released into the design world; and this year is no exception.

Read on for a quick rundown on what you can expect to see gracing the pages of every design magazine in 2017.

Higher End Interior Finishings

The “Less is more” trend of the last few years is making way for a more ornate and applied aesthetic, one that has designers jumping up and down for joy.

Heavier mouldings, custom looking interior doors, detailed archways, lintels, and trim work are all making a resurgence, and can be paired up with fairly minimal interiors for a more artisanal look and feel.

Lighter Wood Tones

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thrilled about this next one… the trend of dark grey and espresso flooring and finishing is getting the boot for a lighter, more breathable style.

Blonder, brighter wood tones are popping up on everything from cabinetry to bedroom furniture, and the look couldn’t be more appealing after several years of murky stains and finishes.

Natural, more organic looking wood is the perfect way to add warmth and texture throughout without your spaces feeling too heavy or overpowering.

Grown Up Boho

Relaxed and casual decorating, with nothing too fussy or overtly elaborate is the next coveted trend on this year’s list.

A slightly restrained and carefree aesthetic that invites linen, velvet, hand-dyed, and shaggy textiles, and distressed, and hammered wood and metallic finishes to the party – spaces with a grown up, lived-in Bohemian flavor are making their mark on everything from L.A. beach pads to New York city lofts.

Raw White

As designers turn toward artisanal instead of DIY, handcrafted goods in 2017 will definitely embrace the look of “raw” white.

Decorative pieces finished in chalky and bone white, with a really unearthed and handmade feel and finish. The beauty of imperfection that’s created with a more natural and organic look with lots of texture and movement helps keep things feeling warm and lived in, not sterile or fussy.

Wall Murals

Replacing the familiar painted feature wall of several years ago, large scale patterned wall coverings were the hottest thing since sliced bread in 2015 and 2016.

And now, sweeping wall murals are the latest wall adornment to consider adding to your dining rooms, powder rooms, foyers, or even as a floor to ceiling masterpiece behind your headboard.

Amazing in smaller, more intimate spaces or feature areas — a decorative wall mural holds weight in both residential and commercial applications, and can truly be an astounding, stand-alone design feature.

Lofty Ambitions

Big-city details like sliding factory doors, black metal windows, cast concrete fire surrounds, wide plank flooring, and sandblasted glass features have been design-fan favorites for years, and aren’t about to disappear for 2017.

The use of more industrial materials and finishes in residential homes and condos helps to add a dash of metropolitan living to even the most remote of habitats.

A super design tip on how to work this ambitiously lofty trend: mix in textures and finishes found above in the Grown Up Boho section to help make your spaces warm and charming, and less cold and calculated.

Kelly Green

I never get tired of seeing the use of bright and modern green tones in everything from fabulously painted side tables, to a pair of eye-popping accent pillows.

Green — the colour of balance and harmony — is famously known for its correlation to growth, renewal, and emotional positivity… making it the perfect tone to help usher in a new year, new season.

Even in small doses, incorporating a shade of Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year “Greenery” 15-0343 will help brighten your mood, balance your spaces, and have you dreaming of summer all year long.