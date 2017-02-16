38866
38817
Dan-in-Ottawa

Housing first, not politics

- | Story: 188946

Earlier this week, all eyes were on the White House for the historic first meeting of President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau.

While no official agreements were reached, by most accounts it was a positive first encounter between the two world leaders.

While many were disappointed and critical that Trudeau did not publicly denounce some of Trump’s policies, I believe our prime minister set the right tone and was wise to not engage in a political debate.

Canada and the United States share the world’s most successful trading relationship, and while the prime minister may have earned political favour in Canada for engaging in U.S. political advocacy, the decision to refrain and focus on a more cordial tone was, from my perspective, a wise choice.

Hopefully, in the future, this new relationship will result in agreements on softwood lumber and other trade related measures in a mutually beneficial manner.

With so much attention on their meeting, overlooked were recent changes coming to Canada’s mortgage regulations and—one in particular I would like to share more information on.

As a Member of the Finance Committee, one of the duties we perform is to hear from expert witnesses and industry stakeholders on how new or transformed finance regulations can impact Canadians.

As an example of this—with respect to the mortgage changes—the committee learned that for Canadians who might re-finance an existing mortgage, there are some potentially significant changes that may result in Canadians paying much higher interest rates.

Currently, Canadians who refinance a mortgage have the security of having that mortgage insured by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

This guarantee means the mortgage is of low risk to lenders and, as a result, many lenders (including several private lenders) compete to offer competitive interest rates. 

This is often why homeowners will take advantage of re-financing a mortgage; the low interest funds might be used to invest in a small business, to finance home renovations or even help deal with a lifestyle change (such as divorce or a prolonged strike or lockout).

Debt consolidation is another potential factor. Whatever the reason you choose to refinance a mortgage, CMHC insurance is a protection available to Canadian homeowners. With the proposed mortgage changes, CMHC insurance on a re-financed mortgage will be taken away.

The lack of insurance of a re-financed mortgage does not mean you can’t still re-finance; however, without CMHC insurance, the interest rates will be considerably higher and there will be fewer competitors—as we heard from many expert witnesses at the Finance Committee.

From my perspective, these changes are puzzling. CMHC is not a program subsidized by Canadians.

Those who use CMHC services pay fees that not only cover the costs of CMHC, they turn a profit with net income in excess of $2 billion annually.

If anything, these changes will not only cost Canadians who re-finance more money in higher interest rates, they will likely also see a reduction in the profit created by CMHC derived from the user fees. 

So why is the Liberal government making these changes?

As yet, we don’t know. Several bureaucrats interviewed at the Finance Committee have yet to offer up a coherent answer.

As a result, I tabled a motion for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to attend in person to explain his decision.

Enough Liberal MPs on the Finance Committee supported the motion to pass it, and I will have a further update on this subject.

My question today is a simple one. Do you believe Canadians should continue to receive CMHC insurance on a refinanced mortgage? 

I welcome your comments and concerns on this—or any topic before the House of Commons. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or call toll free at 1-800-665-8711.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Dan in Ottawa articles

38778
About the Author

Dan Albas has been a Penticton resident since 1981. After attending Okanagan University College, he chose to move into small business where his company Kick City Martial Arts has flourished, training hundreds of men, women and children to bring out their best. For his work on child safety and awareness, Dan was the recipient Penticton’s 2005 Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Dan and his wife, Tara, reside in West Kelowna, where they raise their four daughters.

He has served as campaign chair for the United Way of the South Okanagan-Similkameen in 2006-07 and 2010-11, both times surpassing their fundraising goals.

As a community leader, he was elected to Penticton City Council in the 2008 municipal elections, where, as a first time candidate, he won with 5,656 votes, topping the polls. Through his work as a city councillor, Dan has proven himself to be a strong constituency worker delivering results and standing up for what he believes in. Dan took a leading role on public safety by proposing aggressive panhandling and dog control bylaws; he proposed a review that greatly helped his community to balance the books and to focus on core services by eliminating wasteful or unnecessary spending. His Penticton Politics website blog has offered new ways for constituents to communicate on important issues.

On June 28 of 2012 Dan became one of the first MP’s in recent history to have a Private Members Bill (Bill 311) C-311 become law with the unanimous all party support of both the House of Commons and the Canadian Senate.  Bill C-311 “An Act to amend the importation of intoxicating liquors Act” amended a prohibition era law to prevented the free trade of wine over provincial boarders.

Dan is honoured to serve the residents of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as their Member of Parliament. He has made good on his commitment to establish a personal blog with his http://www.danalbas.com/mp-report site, where he chronicles his activities as the Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Dan welcomes your input, so please contact him by e-mail, phone or mail. He can be reached at:

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola's MP office

2562-B Main Street
West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 2N5
Email: [email protected]
Phone toll free: 1.800.665.8711
Fax: 250.707.2153



31468
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories