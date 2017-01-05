38252
Dan-in-Ottawa

Liberals' burning issue

- | Story: 185129

One challenge of being in government is having a core message overshadowed or buried by unintended events, sometimes of its own making.

Such was the case back in November when the Liberals announced plans to “speed up” the end of coal power in Canada by 2030.

Unfortunately for the Liberals, breaking news of the Prime Minister and his cabinet’s cash for access fundraising events quickly buried the coal announcement and as a result it received little public scrutiny.

I believe many Canadians support the idea of reducing the use of coal power in Canada and would embrace the Liberal Government announcement to accelerate its end in Canada.

As much as the government would like to be viewed as taking action against coal power, many of Canada’s coal power producing provinces have already either eliminated the use of coal power, such as Ontario, or are well on the way to doing so as is the case in Alberta.

Meanwhile B.C., Quebec and Manitoba do not generate any significant amounts of coal power. So what provinces are Canada’s largest generators of coal power?

The answer is Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

Interestingly enough the Liberal Government has quietly made side deals with both Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia that will allow them to continue to generate and use coal power beyond the 2030 deadline.

In other words, the announcement to accelerate the end of coal power by 2030 was really more for show than substance.

Fortunately, both of these provinces are taking other measures that will help reduce the GHG emissions from their respective coal power sectors.

Another somewhat overlooked government announcement was a new national agreement on carbon. What is interesting about this particular national agreement is that it is not truly national.

Both Manitoba and Saskatchewan have refused to join this agreement and British Columbia has secured what could be interpreted as a future veto.

Also of interest is the fact that the agreement is not a centralized national strategy and instead allows provinces to independently follow their own strategies. 

In British Columbia, a revenue neutral carbon tax is used while Ontario prefers a cap and trade system.

Why is this fact of interest?

In Ontario, under their Cap and Trade system already it has been quietly announced that some of Ontario’s largest polluters such as steel and smelter plants are being exempted from the regulations.

Likewise here in British Columbia, greenhouse growers have also been largely exempted from carbon tax while industries such as cement production also receive taxpayer provided relief to offset carbon tax expenses.

Ironically, one of Saskatchewan’s arguments against a carbon tax is that it is pointless to tax industries only to return that same money in the form of subsidies or other relief related exemptions. 

The point of my report today is not to debate the merits of a carbon tax or coal power production in Canada, but to illustrate the government efforts to tackle these GHG emissions related industries may be more for appearance than substance.

Considering that the United States is moving in a different direction, it will be critically important to keep a close eye on both Canada's competitiveness and the effectiveness of the Liberal Government policy.

I welcome your comments, questions and concerns on this or any topic before the House of Commons and can be reached at [email protected] or toll free at 1-800-665-8711.

About the Author

Dan Albas has been a Penticton resident since 1981. After attending Okanagan University College, he chose to move into small business where his company Kick City Martial Arts has flourished, training hundreds of men, women and children to bring out their best. For his work on child safety and awareness, Dan was the recipient Penticton’s 2005 Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Dan and his wife, Tara, reside in West Kelowna, where they raise their four daughters.

He has served as campaign chair for the United Way of the South Okanagan-Similkameen in 2006-07 and 2010-11, both times surpassing their fundraising goals.

As a community leader, he was elected to Penticton City Council in the 2008 municipal elections, where, as a first time candidate, he won with 5,656 votes, topping the polls. Through his work as a city councillor, Dan has proven himself to be a strong constituency worker delivering results and standing up for what he believes in. Dan took a leading role on public safety by proposing aggressive panhandling and dog control bylaws; he proposed a review that greatly helped his community to balance the books and to focus on core services by eliminating wasteful or unnecessary spending. His Penticton Politics website blog has offered new ways for constituents to communicate on important issues.

On June 28 of 2012 Dan became one of the first MP’s in recent history to have a Private Members Bill (Bill 311) C-311 become law with the unanimous all party support of both the House of Commons and the Canadian Senate.  Bill C-311 “An Act to amend the importation of intoxicating liquors Act” amended a prohibition era law to prevented the free trade of wine over provincial boarders.

Dan is honoured to serve the residents of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as their Member of Parliament. He has made good on his commitment to establish a personal blog with his http://www.danalbas.com/mp-report site, where he chronicles his activities as the Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Dan welcomes your input, so please contact him by e-mail, phone or mail. He can be reached at:

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola's MP office

2562-B Main Street
West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 2N5
Email: [email protected]
Phone toll free: 1.800.665.8711
Fax: 250.707.2153



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

