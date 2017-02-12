Unsolved crimes: DLC

39413
You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown. 

     

CRIME:  THEFT FROM MAILBOXES

DATE:    February 7, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-6126

A Canada Post employee attended the Lake Country Detachment to report damage to several mailboxes in the Carr’s Landing area of Lake Country.  Some of the mailboxes were pried open and others were jammed shut and unable to be opened. It is unknown what, if anything, was taken from the mailboxes.  RCMP advise the best way to avoid being a victim of mail fraud is to pick up mail on a regular basis and report any suspicious activity.  To find out if you have fallen prey to identity theft they recommend monitoring your financial accounts regularly for any unusual activity and checking your credit report.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00. 

