Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: THEFT FROM MAILBOXES

DATE: February 7, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-6126

A Canada Post employee attended the Lake Country Detachment to report damage to several mailboxes in the Carr’s Landing area of Lake Country. Some of the mailboxes were pried open and others were jammed shut and unable to be opened. It is unknown what, if anything, was taken from the mailboxes. RCMP advise the best way to avoid being a victim of mail fraud is to pick up mail on a regular basis and report any suspicious activity. To find out if you have fallen prey to identity theft they recommend monitoring your financial accounts regularly for any unusual activity and checking your credit report.

