38737
38402
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

- | Story: 188424

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.      

 

CRIME:  LIQUOR STORE THEFTS

DATE:    February 7, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-6170

West Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of a shoplifter who frequents a liquor store located on the 3000 block of Louie Drive and has a penchant for expensive alcohol.  RCMP would like to learn the identity of this person of interest who may be involved in the disappearances.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.         

 

CRIME:  BREAK AND ENTER TO HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION

DATE:    February 2, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-5342

A home under construction located on the 2300 block of Campbell Road in West Kelowna was entered the night of February 1st or the early hours of February 2nd, 2017.  The thieves were able to enter the side garage door and drive into the garage where they proceeded to load up a truck with all the new light fixtures purchased for the home, several tools and a paint sprayer.   A brand new toilet was smashed and discarded as they unsuccessfully tried to load it. 

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

38472
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories





38469