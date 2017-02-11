Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: LIQUOR STORE THEFTS

DATE: February 7, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-6170

West Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of a shoplifter who frequents a liquor store located on the 3000 block of Louie Drive and has a penchant for expensive alcohol. RCMP would like to learn the identity of this person of interest who may be involved in the disappearances.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER TO HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION

DATE: February 2, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-5342

A home under construction located on the 2300 block of Campbell Road in West Kelowna was entered the night of February 1st or the early hours of February 2nd, 2017. The thieves were able to enter the side garage door and drive into the garage where they proceeded to load up a truck with all the new light fixtures purchased for the home, several tools and a paint sprayer. A brand new toilet was smashed and discarded as they unsuccessfully tried to load it.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.