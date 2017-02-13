Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of February 10, 2017.

Kelvin Ross Forsythe (DOB 1982-11-17) is wanted for one count of fail to appear and two counts of breach of probation.

Forsythe is described as a 33-year old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 164 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-11246