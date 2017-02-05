Unsolved crimes: DLC

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: January 31, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-4986

After the residents of a home on the 11,300 block of Pretty Road in Lake Country left for work, suspects lost no time entering and loading their car with items from the home. A passer-by noticed the car and occupants just after 8:00 a.m. and then noticed they left the front door wide open when they departed. Upon inspection it was discovered the door had been kicked in. Suspects managed to make off with a couple of small safes (one dark brown, one is gray), some cash, a laptop and some jewelery. The suspects are both described as being men in their late 20’s to early 30’s. One man had white coloured hair and the other had dark hair and was wearing a camo coloured hoodie. They were driving a dark-green older 90’s model car similar to a Volvo.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.