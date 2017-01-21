38547
37059
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

- | Story: 186493

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.  Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

      

CRIME:  THEFT OF QUAD

DATE:    January 10, 2017

RCMP FILE:  2017-1627

Sometime between January 4th and 10th a quad and utility trailer were stolen from a strata property located on the 600 block of Westside Road in the electoral area of North Westside.  The green and brown 1999 Yamaha Grizzly quad (VIN J303E017115) was on a black 2006 Snowbear utility trailer with VIN 2SWUW11A46G291808 and BC license plate number UVG38C.   A yellow snow plow was attached to the quad and the trailer had a chain holding up the rear ramp on one side.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.    Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Crime Stoppers articles

37621
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories





34922