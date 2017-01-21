Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF QUAD

DATE: January 10, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-1627

Sometime between January 4th and 10th a quad and utility trailer were stolen from a strata property located on the 600 block of Westside Road in the electoral area of North Westside. The green and brown 1999 Yamaha Grizzly quad (VIN J303E017115) was on a black 2006 Snowbear utility trailer with VIN 2SWUW11A46G291808 and BC license plate number UVG38C. A yellow snow plow was attached to the quad and the trailer had a chain holding up the rear ramp on one side.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.