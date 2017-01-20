Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF PURSE

DATE: December 18, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-74226

Kelowna RCMP received a call at 7:00 p.m. on December 18th from a woman whose purse had just been stolen from the Grand 10 movie theatre located on McCurdy Road. The woman had been watching her friends play games in the arcade and had set down her bag. She forgot about it for a few minutes and then noticed it was gone. The bag contained a wallet with bank card, identification, a Permanent Residence ID card and a Galaxy S7 cell phone with serial number D935W8. The person of interest in this theft is a male wearing a hat and sunglasses.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: January 11, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-1783

A home on the 1000 block of Pinecrest Lane was broken into between 8:20 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on January 11th. The suspect(s) entered through a rear basement window and rummaged through the house. The thief left through the carport with:

a black Lenovo G50 15.6” notebook laptop (s/n PF0EHM7K)

an Acer Aspire S3 laptop (s/n NXM1FAA019308002402000)

a black Dell model I3431 laptop

black Beats headphones (model A1746, s/n FL6S4S90GQDV)

a white wallet with some cash

a Canon camcorder

a Nikon DSLR camera with 2 lenses

