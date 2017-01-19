Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 19, 2017.

Braydon Shaylone Johns (DOB 1995-10-23) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Johns is described as a 21-year old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 181 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-70333