Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: THEFT OF TOOLS

DATE: January 3, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-451

Sometime between December 31st and January 2nd culprits broke into a trailer parked at a construction site on the 1600 block of Travertine Drive in Lake Country. Access was gained when the rear hinge of the trailer door was ground off. An assortment of hand tools and two Dewalt mitre saws were taken. No serial numbers are available at this time.

CRIME: THEFT OF TRUCK AND TRAILER

DATE: January 6, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-878

A recently purchased truck was taken out of a yard on the 6000 block of Shanks Road in Lake Country in the early hours of January 6th, 2017. The truck was hooked up to a white Blazer Box trailer, which was later recovered on Dry Valley Road in the Quail Ridge area of Kelowna. The stolen vehicle is a blue 2000 Ford Excursion with VIN 1FMNU41SXYED63837 and BC license plate number CM291P.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers' anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.