Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: BREAK AND ENTER

DATE: January 10, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-1648

The residents of a home on the 2600 block of Thacker Road in West Kelowna returned home on January 10th to discover that while they were gone between 10:00 and 4:45 the home had been entered by a thief. The suspect broke a ground floor basement window to enter the property and once inside went through an office area, bedrooms and the kitchen. Electronics in plain view were not stolen, but the thief left with Cannon cameras and several professional lenses. Several mason jars containing large quantities of Canadian, American and European coins were also taken, along with approximately $10,000 dollars in Czech Republic bills – a variety of $1000, $2000 and $500 denominations (valued at $500 Canadian). The suspect left through the kitchen door, leaving one set of foot prints through the snow.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

CRIME: THEFT OF SIDE BY SIDE ATV

DATE: January 6, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-988

Thieves dug through a large pile of snow and a cut off a large trailer hitch to get to a 2013 Arctic Cat side by side ATV on January 6th. The green Arctic Cat Wildcat was on a 1992 black Range Utility trailer parked on the 2900 block of McAllister Road in West Kelowna when it was stolen that day between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The machine’s VIN is 4UF13MPV3DT303291; the trailer’s VIN is 1XLSS1413N1006758 and has BC license plate number 4RD025.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.