Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

CRIME: THEFT OF PURSES

DATE: December 18, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-74200

Kelowna RCMP were called by staff from a grocery store located in the Capri Centre on Gordon Drive on December 18th when two of the employees discovered their purses/wallets had been stolen from an employee area of the store. This male person of interest was revealed once the video surveillance was viewed. If you can identify him please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT OF SEADOO and TRAILER

DATE: January 3, 2017

RCMP FILE: 2017-398

On January 3rd the house sitter of a home on the 500 block of Radant Road contacted Kelowna RCMP when a personal watercraft parked in the driveway was towed away between 8:00 p.m. on January 1st and 10:20 a.m. the next morning. The ball lock on the boat trailer was cut off and the grey and black 2009 Seadoo Bombardier on a 2016 Karavan boat trailer were towed away. The HIN of the Seadoo has not yet been provided to RCMP, however the trailer’s VIN is 5KTWS1311GF540229.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

