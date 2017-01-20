Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 20, 2017.

Gordon Wylie David Rafuse (DOB 1981-07-05) is wanted for three counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possess break in tool and one count of mischief.

Rafuse is described as a 35-year old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-55419