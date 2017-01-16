37392
Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 16, 2017. 

Courtney Alexis Michelle Fuhrmann (DOB 1986-04-22) is wanted for one count of assault, two counts of theft, one count of possess stolen property and one count of breach. 

Fuhrmann is described as a 30-year old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 183 lbs.  She has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.  If you see her, do not approach her. 

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.  

 

RCMP File # 2015-53502

