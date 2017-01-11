Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 11, 2017.

Richard Allan Docherty (DOB 1969-09-11) is wanted for one count of fail to attend court.

Docherty is described as a 47-year old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.

RCMP File # 2016-50254