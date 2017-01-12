37392
Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant as of January 12, 2017. 

Dale James Williams (DOB 1989-12-07) is wanted for one count of driving while prohibited. 

Williams is described as a 27-year old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 166 lbs.  He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.  If you see him, do not approach him. 

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, go to www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) Keyword: ktown.  

 

RCMP File # 2015-34440

