Unsolved crimes: DLC

CRIME: MISCHIEF TO GAS PUMP

DATE: December 25, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-75407

Lake Country RCMP were contacted by employees at the Winfield Shell when they discovered a damaged pump when opening up the station on Christmas morning. Video surveillance shows that a man arrived at the gas station the previous night around 11:15 p.m. in what looks to be a Ford extended cab pick-up. He attempted to get gas from one of the pumps and kicked the pump when he realized the station was closed. He then backed into pump # 3 before leaving, damaging the unit. If you recognize the male in the photo please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

CRIME: THEFT FROM ORCHARD

DATE: December 31, 2016

RCMP FILE: 2016-76351

A gated orchard on the 14,900 block of Carrs Landing Road was entered sometime in the early hours of December 31st. It appears that suspects climbed up a 60 foot embankment to the property, cut off locks on sea-cans and work trucks and made off with numerous tools and pails of oil.

A children’s sled was used to move items to the bottom of Commonage Road to a waiting vehicle.

The photo shows two men of interest and an example of the oil containers stolen.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

